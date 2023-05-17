Journalist thinks £33million Chelsea summer signing regrets move to club

Journalist Dean Jones is of the opinion that Kalidou Kouliibaly regrets making his move from Napoli to Chelsea in the summer.

Koulibaly was Chelsea’s second signing under the new ownership of Todd Boehly after Raheem Sterling, with the Blues spending £33million to bring the central defender to Stamford Bridge in mid-July.

It’s been a tough season for the Senegalese international, making just 31 appearances and having to deal with four different managers in the Blues’ dugout, and also a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined for six matches.

At times, he has also looked a little bit nervous at the back which suggests that the transition from the Serie A to the Premier League has been a challenging one for the 31-year old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones believes that Koulibaly might be regretting his summer move when he looks at how Napoli are performing this season compared to Chelsea who have seriously underwhelmed.

“You look at Koulibaly walking out of Napoli at the start of this season to join Chelsea and it looks like a great move in terms of status and size of the project.

“But Koulibaly is probably looking back on it with at least some regret now, given what they’ve done since he left. I think you just have to remember that sometimes in the Premier League, we get a little bit wrapped up in the fact that this is the only place anybody wants to come. But of all the other places in Europe that you could be right now, Napoli is where you’d want to be.”

With Napoli winning Serie A by a landslide this season and reaching the Champions League semi-finals, Koulibaly could well be looking back and whether this move to Chelsea came at the right time for him.