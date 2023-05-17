Jurgen Klopp desperate for Liverpool to sign 26-year old Serie A midfielder this summer

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of Nicolo Barella and has asked the Liverpool hierarchy to move for him this summer.

This comes from InterLive, who say that Klopp cannot stop thinking of Barella playing for his side with the Reds in need of major midfield upgrades this summer.

The expected exits for James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have left the Anfield club searching for some fresh names and Klopp’s serious admiration for the Italian midfielder could see Liverpool pursue him this summer.

A deep-lying, ball-playing midfielder, Barella has been the anchor of Inter’s engine room since his arrival at the club in 2020 from Cagliari and has just helped his team to their first Champions League final in 13 years where they will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

A player of his profile is something Liverpool could certainly do with as Jordan Henderson and Thiago begin to edge closer to their mid-30s, while Barella also possesses impressive strength and tenacity in the tackle despite being just 5ft 9in.

InterLive say in the above-linked article that offers of around €80million could come in for the 26-year old Inter man this summer and after ending their chase of Jude Bellingham last month, Liverpool should be all over this deal if they want to reignite their ageing midfield next season.