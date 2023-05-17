Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Italian international midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The 26-year-old Inter Milan midfielder has done quite well for club and country and his performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp.

A report from Inter Live claims that Klopp is an admirer of the 26-year-old central midfielder and he has asked the club hierarchy to sign the player this summer.

Inter Milan are going through financial difficulties and they could be forced to cash in on a key player in order to balance the books. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell Barella in the summer.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and the Italian international would improve them immensely. The 26-year-old has the technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could transform Liverpool in the middle of the park.

Liverpool are set to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers this summer. They will have to replace all three players adequately.

Barella is entering the peak years of his career and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his development.

Working with a world-class manager like Klopp could help Italian international improve further and fulfil his world-class potential. He will add technical ability, creativity and composure in the midfield.

However, it is fair to assume that the player is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and Liverpool might have to break the bank in order to sign him. The report claims that the midfielder could cost around €80 million.