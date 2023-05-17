Manchester United may reportedly be making significant progress on their first signing of the summer if latest reports in Italy are to be believed.

According to Il Mattino, the Red Devils plan to trigger the release clause of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae after the South Korea international said ‘yes’ to a move worth €9m a year at Old Trafford.

Kim has had a superb season in Serie A, playing a key role in helping Napoli win their first title in 33 years, and it’s clear he’s good enough to make a significant impact at somewhere like Man Utd.

Erik ten Hag would do well to strengthen at the back after often having to play Luke Shaw out of position there this season, with Harry Maguire out of favour, while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez haven’t always been able to stay fit.

Kim has also been linked with Newcastle by Fabrizio Romano, but it now looks like United are edging closer to wrapping this exciting deal up.

According to Il Mattino, MUFC have seemingly made it clear they plan to trigger Kim’s €56m release clause, so it may now just be a case of waiting for that to become active.