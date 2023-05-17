Manchester United have been interested in a potential transfer deal for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae for some time now, but Newcastle have also sent their scouts to keep tabs on the player.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, via the Daily Briefing, with the reporter explaining that the South Korea international is one of Man Utd’s targets, though they could face competition from Newcastle, while Napoli could even try offering him a new deal in order to bump up his release clause from the current €47million fee.

Kim has shone in Serie A and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League, with Newcastle certainly likely to be able to put together a superb squad next season if they can finish in the top four.

One imagines the Magpies would be able to attract someone like Kim and other players of that calibre once they can offer Champions League football to go alongside the financial strength they have on their side.

United are also on the up, however, with Erik ten Hag doing well in challenging circumstances in his first season in charge, though a top four finish is not yet guaranteed for the Red Devils.

Kim may well also feel happy to stay at Napoli, who won Serie A this season and who will surely feel they’re capable of challenging for the Champions League next season if they keep this squad together.