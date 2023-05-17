Leeds main player could stay at Elland Road even after relegation

With only two games left to save their season, Leeds United are still left staring relegation from the Premier League in the face.

Sam Allardyce has come in and had some impact given that Man City only just scraped past Leeds, and on another day the Elland Road outfit would’ve beaten Newcastle United.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur stand in their way of another season in the English top-flight or Leeds seeing the trap door open before them and a drop into the Championship occurring.

Fortunately for ‘Big Sam’ or whomever else should come in to take over the first-team should he not be kept on by the board, one player could be set to stay regardless of whether he’s playing in England’s second tier or not.

According to senior journalist, Ben Jacobs, Tyler Adams is likely to relish the prospect of going toe-to-toe with players in a league that is often termed the hardest to get out of.

“I would expect any relegation for Leeds to impact [Weston] McKennie a little bit more than Adams because the latter is locked in at Leeds, and I think Adams would perhaps relish the Championship and thrive in the Championship,” Jacobs told Give Me Sport.

“He’s a leader, he’s a battler and Leeds won’t want to let him go. Obviously, the player perspective and offers will always be a factor in all of this, but I don’t see Adams as being first one out the door or anything like that, quite the opposite. I think that Leeds would see him as highly valuable in the Championship.”

From a playing perspective, it’s imperative for the club to keep on as many players as they can, finances permitting, however, it’s entirely possible that agents will be seeking certain guarantees and might well be hawking their clients around in any event.

If Adams is intent on staying, that sends a clear message to his team-mates and may even be the key to stopping a mass exodus from Elland Road.