Leeds winger has reached mutual agreement to leave the club

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United and Stuart McKinstry reportedly look set to part ways this summer.

According to reports, a mutual agreement is in place for McKinstry to depart Elland Road when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old winger hasn’t looked like having enough to break into the Leeds first-team, but he supposedly plans on staying in English football next season.

If he doesn’t find a club, McKinstry could also be open to returning to Scotland.

More Stories / Latest News
Bayern Munich could make late move for West Ham United ace
Expert names Newcastle United as “hot” transfer option for Bundesliga forward
Arsenal eye another transfer raid on Man City but have Plan B target in mind as well

Leeds are also likely to see another promising young player, Cody Drameh, leave the club this summer.

More Stories Stuart McKinstry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.