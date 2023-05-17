Leeds winger has reached mutual agreement to leave the club

Leeds United and Stuart McKinstry reportedly look set to part ways this summer.

According to reports, a mutual agreement is in place for McKinstry to depart Elland Road when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old winger hasn’t looked like having enough to break into the Leeds first-team, but he supposedly plans on staying in English football next season.

If he doesn’t find a club, McKinstry could also be open to returning to Scotland.

Leeds are also likely to see another promising young player, Cody Drameh, leave the club this summer.