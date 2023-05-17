Lionel Messi’s move from PSG could have serious implications for Arsenal

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, there’s an expectation that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract finishes, and that could, potentially, have implications for Arsenal.

The Argentinian has enjoyed a superb season for club and country so far. A World Cup winner after many, many years of trying, Messi already has 19 goals and 19 assists in the 2022/23 campaign per BBC Sport.

Barcelona would appear interested in wanting to take him back to the Camp Nou, however, it’s unclear whether the Blaugranes would be able to afford his salary given their own debts which once stood at over one billion euros according to ESPN.

If he doesn’t end up going back to Catalonia, Saudi Arabia would appear to be the most likely destination with The Telegraph (subscription required) previously noting a potential deal of £320m a year being on the table.

How does all of that affect Arsenal?

According to El Nacional, PSG see Gunners captain, Martin Odegaard, as the man to replace Messi, and they’re prepared to pay over €65m for the Norwegian’s services.

Though it isn’t clear if Odegaard would even be interested in such a switch, there’s little chance that Mikel Arteta would let him leave without a fight.

The player has led the Gunners by example this season, and were he to leave north London Arsenal would be much the poorer.