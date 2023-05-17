Liverpool journalist lists the seven midfielders the Reds are monitoring ahead of the summer

Midfielders are the main topic of interest at Liverpool this summer and there are seven names the Reds have shortlisted.

The middle of the park has been a major area of concern for Jurgen Klopp during the current campaign and it has resulted in a tough season for the Merseyside club.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for most of this year but that is not happening as the England youngster is set to join Real Madrid next season.

According to GOAL’s Neil Jones, Liverpool now have seven midfielders on their shortlist: Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo, Ryan Gravenberch, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha and Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners.

Mac Allister looks the most likely addition and Jones states that the 24-year-old is keen on a move to Merseyside, with May seen as a key month in determining the World Cup winner’s future.

Talks have already been held with Gravenberch and Mount is thought very highly of at Anfield. Two stars are set to arrive in Jurgen Klopp’s squad before next season and they are likely to come from the list above.