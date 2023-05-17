Liverpool identify five main midfield transfer targets, including England duo & Serie A star

Liverpool are reportedly looking at a number of different options in midfield in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds are making West Ham’s Declan Rice and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister their two main targets, but could face plenty of competition for both, so will also look at Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Mac Allister’s Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio, according to Rudy Galetti in his column for Tribal Football.

Galetti has previously tweeted about Liverpool’s interest in Rice and Mac Allister, and it seems the Merseyside giants remain in the running for Rice, even if most sources, such as the Telegraph and the Times, have continued to link him strongly with Arsenal…

Rice certainly looks ideal for Liverpool’s needs right now, with Jurgen Klopp’s side going backwards this season and now seriously running the risk of missing out on a place in the top four.

The decline of ageing players like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could be a particular concern, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

If LFC could bring in a big name like Rice, they could build their midfield around him for years to come, and it could be crucial as well to help them overtake Arsenal again next season.