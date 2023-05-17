Manchester United consider Chelsea duo as cheap alternatives to Rice, Bellingham & De Jong transfers

Manchester United are reportedly considering investing in a midfielder this summer, though it’s not necessarily a top priority for them.

As such, the Red Devils’ targets could vary depending on how much they have left to spend once they sign a striker, a report from ESPN suggests.

Man Utd are linked with an interest in big names like Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Frenkie de Jong in the piece, but they could reportedly also turn to cheaper alternatives such as Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

Both Mount and Kovacic are heading into the final year of their Chelsea contracts, so the Blues may have to cash in on them this summer to avoid losing them for free in just over a year’s time.

Mason Mount in action for Chelsea
Mount’s situation seems to be attracting a lot of interest in particular, with Arsenal also aware of his situation, as recently reported by CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

MUFC fans would surely be happy with proven Premier League players like Mount and Kovacic joining them, while it has the added bonus of potentially weakening a top four rival in the process.

