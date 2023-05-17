Man United will listen to offers for 30 y/o ace; but they’re not eager to sell him

It’s been claimed that Manchester United will listen to transfer offers for midfielder Fred this summer.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who also reports that the Red Devils are not desperate for Fred to leave Old Trafford in the coming window.

The 30-year-old has played 32 times in the league for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, scoring twice and assisting once thus far.

It’s been stated before that Man United want to improve their midfield options this summer. Perhaps if the Dutchman can get who he wants then perhaps he’ll sanction a deal for the Brazilian to leave the club.

If the fee is right, then now could be the best time to sell Fred. His minutes could diminish beyond this season,  which means his value may drop over time.

Since joining the club, he’s been part of a Man United team that’s struggled to acquire trophies. This does somewhat suggest that he’s not necessarily at the level to be playing in a top and successful European force.

It makes a lot of sense for Ten Hag to listen to offers as there’s a possibility he could get a fee that he can’t refuse.

 

 

