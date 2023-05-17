Manchester United are interested in signing the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was linked to the move to the Premier League at the start of the season as well but Ajax managed to hold on to him. It seems that his suitors are set to return for him at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United could look to offer around €50 million for the Mexican international.

The 25-year-old is a defensive midfielder who can operate as a central defender as well. He could prove to be a quality addition for the Red Devils, who need to tighten up at the bank.

Edson Alvarez could partner Casemiro in the heart of the midfield, and he will shield the central defenders with his interceptions, tackling ability and reading of the game.

Alternatively, he can line up as a central defender from time to time as well.

Erik ten Hag has worked with the player during his time as the manager of Ajax and he will know all about the Mexican.

Alvarez will be hoping to prove himself at the highest level and the opportunity to join Manchester United could prove to be a tempting option.

The 25-year-old has the ability to perform at the highest level and Erik ten hag could get the best out of him at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee in the coming weeks now.