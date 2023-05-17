Manchester United set aside funds for attacker signing in potential club-record deal

Manchester United have reportedly set aside transfer funds specifically to target a big-money move for a striker this summer.

It remains to be seen who the Red Devils will go for, but it seems a big signing up front is the priority for the club and they could invest a club-record fee to land someone for that role, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report suggests that someone like Harry Kane could fit the bill, but there is also some reluctance to be drawn into difficult negotiations with Tottenham.

Man Utd are also said to be aware of the issue of both Chelsea and Bayern Munich being in the market for a similar profile of player, according to the MEN.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs has previously made it clear that Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos were also among the names United were looking at in attack.

One imagines a signing like that would please United fans, with the club clearly overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals since Cristiano Ronaldo fell out of favour and left Old Trafford earlier this season.