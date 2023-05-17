May seen as key month in Liverpool’s pursuit of Premier League star who wants Anfield move

Liverpool have already drawn up their shortlist of midfield targets and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is high on it with the World Cup winner said to be keen on a move to Anfield.

This season has been a huge one for the Argentina international having been crowned a World Cup champion while shining for Brighton in the Premier League.

His performances have gained him a lot of attention and Liverpool are one club pursuing Mac Allister this summer.

According to GOAL’s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones, Mac Allister is keen on a move to Merseyside, with May seen as a key month in determining the World Cup winner’s future.

The Liverpool journalist states Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a fan of the Argentine and has received glowing feedback on the player’s character and training habits from Adam Lallana, Brighton’s former Liverpool midfielder.

It is uncertain how much Mac Allister will cost the Reds this summer should they make a move but sources at Liverpool believe he will not be cheap, reports Jones.