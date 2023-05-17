Chelsea signed Joao Felix during the January transfer window and the 23-year-old was expected to transform them in the final third.

The 23-year-old arrived on a loan deal and there were rumours that the Blues could look to sign in permanently in the summer.

However, a report from Fichajes claims that Felix is now set to return to his parent club Atletico Madrid at the end of his contract.

The Spanish giants paid around €128 million for the Portuguese international but he has never quite managed to live up to the expectations. Atletico Madrid will be looking to cash in on the player this summer and Newcastle United could be willing to provide him with an exit route.

Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal and they are one of the richest clubs in the world. In addition to that, they are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and they are likely to be an attractive destination for players.

Felix will get regular game time at Newcastle and Eddie Howe could help him get back to his best. He has scored just three goals for Chelsea since joining the club.

The Magpies will have to improve in the final third and they need someone who can play anywhere across the front three. Felix will add some much-needed flexibility to the side.

The 23-year-old was regarded as a world-class talent during his time at Benfica and he has the potential to develop into a quality player. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can unlock his potential and get the best out of him next season.