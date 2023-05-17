Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is said to be interested in bringing his former player Albert Sambi Lokonga to Turf Moor this summer.

This is according to The Sun, who say that the Belgian manager wants to reunite with his former player who it seems has a future away from Arsenal.

Big things were expected of Lokonga when he joined Arsenal in July 2021 from Anderlecht where Kompany was his manager during the 2020/21 campaign, but after just 39 appearances in the one-and-a-half seasons as a Gunner, Crystal Palace took a punt on him back in January and as the end of this season draws to a close, it’s safe to say it’s been a tricky loan spell for the 23-year old, who has played just 536 minutes at Selhurst Park.

With Arsenal rumoured to be extremely keen on moves for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo this summer – according to The Times – the chances of Lokonga seeing some regular minutes next season are looking slim, so perhaps a move to Burnley to play under his former manager who last year called him “the next Yaya Toure” wouldn’t be the worst transfer to make if he is to hit the heights that Kompany knows he can.