Pundit Michael Owen has called Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as a “genius” after their 4-0 win against Real Madrid.

The aggregate score over the two legs was 5-1 to Guardiola’s City and that sends them through to the Champions League final where they will play Serie A’s Inter Milan.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Owen raved about the Man City boss. He believes it’s no surprise that he’s managed to of the greatest club sides in recent memory.

He stated, “And it’s no coincidence I don’t think the two teams that you’re talking about there [Barcelona’s 2009 team and this current Man City team] are managed by Pep Guardiola. Yes, people can talk about great players, I played in a team with a collection of the greatest players. It doesn’t necessarily mean success. This man is an absolute genius. I mean tactically he is off the scale.”

City certainly looked miles ahead of Real Madrid tonight, they have to be the favourites going into the final against Inter.

They look as if they’ll complete a treble this season. Man City are already a win away from the Premier League title and then have the Champions League and FA Cup final ahead of them

Guardiola is certainly making a case as one of the greatest managers of all time, as each game passes by that statement begins to look more and more true.