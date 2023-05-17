“Off the scale” – Pundit in awe of Manchester City’s UCL display; labels Guardiola a “genius”

Manchester City
Posted by

Pundit Michael Owen has called Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as a “genius” after their 4-0 win against Real Madrid.

The aggregate score over the two legs was 5-1 to Guardiola’s City and that sends them through to the Champions League final where they will play Serie A’s Inter Milan.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Owen raved about the Man City boss. He believes it’s no surprise that he’s managed to of the greatest club sides in recent memory.

Michael Owen

He stated, “And it’s no coincidence I don’t think the two teams that you’re talking about there [Barcelona’s 2009 team and this current Man City team] are managed by Pep Guardiola. Yes, people can talk about great players, I played in a team with a collection of the greatest players. It doesn’t necessarily mean success. This man is an absolute genius. I mean tactically he is off the scale.”

City certainly looked miles ahead of Real Madrid tonight, they have to be the favourites going into the final against Inter.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United and Man City now know who will referee the FA Cup final
Dani Carvajal reacts after Real Madrid are hammered by City in the UCL
Trevoh Chalobah on his transition to right-back and being called “Cafu” by Cesar Azpilicueta

They look as if they’ll complete a treble this season. Man City are already a win away from the Premier League title and then have the Champions League and FA Cup final ahead of them

Guardiola is certainly making a case as one of the greatest managers of all time, as each game passes by that statement begins to look more and more true.

More Stories Michael Owen Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.