Opinion: ‘Fraudiola’ no more as Pep’s Man City produce one of the all-time great Champions League performances

It’s hard to believe that there was once a time when Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, was being referred to as ‘Fraudiola.’

Seemingly, winning the Champions League with Barcelona and dominating La Liga, as well as then going on to run riot in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, not to mention having untold riches at his disposal during his time at the Etihad Stadium, was a stick to beat him with.

One only needs to look at the mess that Chelsea are in to understand that it isn’t just having the most money or the best players that guarantees success.

A club needs a genius of a manager to knit it all together and that’s exactly what Pep Guardiola is. A genius.

The performance that he managed to extract out of his Man City side against Champions League holders Real Madrid has to be one of the best that has ever been seen in this or any other competition.

To completely dominate the Spanish league giants from start to finish whilst scoring four goals is nothing short of absolutely incredible.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were second best for the entire match and for the most part they couldn’t lay a finger on their opponents.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Manuel Akanji heads home for Manchester City to secure win vs Real Madrid Lionel Messi’s move from PSG could have serious implications for Arsenal Arsenal will make opening bid for 24 y/o PL midfielder

That sort of dominance comes from having a manager that is meticulous in his preparation and execution.

Inter Milan can’t possibly try and play football against this team because they will be ripped apart.

Sitting back and playing a low block is the only way they’ll be able to somehow stop Pep Guardiola from finally getting his hands back on the cup with the big ears after 12 long years.