Photo: Amad Diallo leaves poignant Instagram message for Sunderland fans as he returns to Man United

If Sunderland supporters had dreams of keeping hold of their loan signing from Man United, Amad Diallo, they were swiftly brought back to reality after the player effectively said his goodbyes to the Black Cats.

A devastating loss in the Championship Play-Off semi-finals to Luton Town has put paid to the Wearsider’s chances of being able to retain Diallo, and he placed a montage of pictures on his Instagram stories alongside the message ‘One day we will meet again.’

It will be interesting to see what role, if any, Erik ten Hag has for the youngster back at Old Trafford.

Photo via Amad Diallo’s Official Instagram Account