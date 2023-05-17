Photo: Chelsea’s 23/24 goalkeeper kit leaked online

As has become commonplace nowadays, new kits are leaked online before they’re available in the shops, and Chelsea’s new goalkeeper kit is the latest to be identified.

Serial leakers, the reliable Footy Headlines website, show the goalkeeper shirt is a grey base colour, with various shades, including anthracite, and geometric patterns giving it something a little different.

More Stories / Latest News “Doesn’t even score goals” – Callum Wilson was not happy LFC ace on Monday Tottenham have eyes fixed on manager target as search begins to takeoff Leeds main player could stay at Elland Road even after relegation

That applies to the Chelsea badge too, which is iridescent and expected to look as though it’s changing colour depending on what perspective you are viewing it from.

????????????: Futuristic Chelsea 23-24 Goalkeeper Kit Leaked: https://t.co/oKzJ5WhFto — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 17, 2023

Pictures from Footy Headlines