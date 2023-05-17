Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, as they decide on his future with the club.

Football Insider has claimed that one of the interested parties in Harwood-Bellis is David Moyes’ West Ham United.

The defender has spent the last season on loan with Burnley and the same report also states that they would like to sign him on a permanent deal as they prepare for their return to the Premier League next season.

In their Championship-winning campaign, the centre-back played 32 times for the Clarets. He scored once and provided two assists for Vincent Kompany’s side.

However, the Hammers aren’t the only competition that Burnely may have to deal with. The same outlet also reported recently that Newcastle United are putting together a plan to try and bring him to St James’ Park.

After a successful campaign in the Championship, opportunities in the Premier League seem like the next logical step for Harwood-Bellis.

He’s still very young and has the potential to become a success at that level based on his current trajectory, so it’s no wonder he’s attracting interest.