Reliable Chelsea reporter says Blues are monitoring the situation of top Premier League striker

Chelsea are in the market for a striker this summer and the Blues have now added one of the best in the Premier League to their shortlist.

According to reliable Chelsea journalist, the Evening Standard’s Nazaar Kinsella, Brentford’s Ivan Toney has now been put on the transfer shortlist but a move depends on the outcome of his betting case.

The Englishman appeared in front of a disciplinary panel on Tuesday after being charged with a total of 262 breaches of FA guidelines between February 2017 and January 2021. The 27-year-old is contesting many of the charges but has accepted some and could face a lengthy ban.

Any lengthy ban would essentially rule Toney out of a move to Stamford Bridge but it is a situation that the West London club are keeping an eye on.

The report says that Brentford are willing to sell Toney this summer as the striker only has two years left on his contract but it is uncertain how much the 27-year-old will cost interested parties.

Toney has been a key player for Brentford this season, scoring 20 Premier League goals, and was handed his England debut in March as a result of his excellent campaign.

The signing of the Brentford star would be a good choice for Chelsea as not only is he a goalscorer but his physical presence up top can help other Chelsea stars flourish around him.