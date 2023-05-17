Newcastle United have been talked up as potential transfer suitors for Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane this summer after a difficult first season at the Allianz Arena.

The Senegal international left Liverpool for Bayern last summer and looked an exciting signing for the Bundesliga giants after he’d enjoyed such a successful career in the Premier League, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in Germany.

Speaking on Sky Sports Germany, transfer news expert Florian Plettenberg has discussed Mane’s future, and suggested that he could see Newcastle being “hot” as an option for the former Liverpool man.

“Newcastle are very flexible on the left – sometimes Joelinton, sometimes Allan Saint-Maximin, sometimes Alexander Isak. A Mane could certainly help there,” he said.

“I think Newcastle could be a very, very hot option.”

It’s not entirely clear if this means he expects the Magpies to make a move for Mane, or if he simply thinks it could be a good move that would make sense for both parties.

Newcastle would surely take a talent like that in their squad as they look to keep on building on this promising season, but pundit Ally McCoist isn’t sure if England will be his destination again…

? "It's been a disaster at Bayern Munich!" ? "#NUFC could be a potential." Ally questions who would sign Sadio Mane, should he return to the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/gdqSYqKx1Z — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 17, 2023

McCoist described Mane’s spell at Bayern as a disaster and suggested he could see him going to Serie A instead.

Speaking on talkSPORT in the video clip above, McCoist said Newcastle is a “potential” destination for him, but his wages could be an issue at St James’ Park.