Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Graham Potter to be next manager of club with talks underway

Graham Potter is wanted by OGC Nice to be their next manager with the club’s owners INEOS having already spoken to the former Chelsea boss.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS, wants Potter as his next manager with two meetings having already taken place, reports Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna.

Potter is said to be interested in the role but the Englishman hasn’t made a final decision yet. The former Chelsea boss has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues this year and it is unclear what the 47-year-old’s options are.

Several Premier League jobs will be available this summer with Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Leeds all set to be looking for new head coaches but Potter has shown in the past that he is willing to go outside of England to work.

The former Brighton boss’ time at Chelsea was not pleasant but his stock has not dropped given the crazy circumstances he was working under and the job Lampard has done at Stamford Bridge since.

Potter will have options this summer but where he ends up remains to be seen.

