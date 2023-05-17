The stat that will encourage Man City fans ahead of Real Madrid clash

Man City and Real Madrid go head-to-head in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night and a stat has emerged that will encourage fans of the Premier League club.

Many fans, journalists and pundits have all tipped City to go through tonight given their incredible run of form but as everyone knows Real Madrid have the ability to conjure magic on the European stage.

This will put a bit of fear in some Man City fans but a stat has emerged that should ease their worries ahead of tonight’s clash.

According to OPTA, Real Madrid are winless in their previous four away games against Manchester City in the Champions League (D2 L2), losing each of the last two.

The only team they have faced more times away from home in the European Cup without ever winning is AC Milan (G7 D2 L5).

0 – @realmadriden are winless in their previous 4 away games against Manchester City in the Champions League (D2 L2), losing each of the last 2. The only team they have faced more times away from home in the European Cup/#UCL without ever winning is Milan (G7 D2 L5). Target. pic.twitter.com/wIFHnNFZIN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 17, 2023

There is a feeling that this could be Man City’s year in the Champions League after many years of coming close to winning the competition. Pep Guardiola’s side are on the verge of winning a historic treble but the European competition is the one the former Barcelona boss really wants to bring to the Etihad.

In order to do that they will have to get past the defending champions and Kings of Europe tonight, with Inter Milan waiting for the Premier League leaders in the final.