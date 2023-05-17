Journalist Ben Jacobs thinks that Tottenham have a bit more of a chance at signing James Maddison over Newcastle this summer.

With Leicester in serious danger of relegation this season, plenty of teams will be taking a look at some of their players this season, in particular Maddison.

The 26-year old has ten goals and nine assists in all competitions this season for the Foxes and according to Football Insider, Tottenham are in the process of putting together a £60million bid for him this summer.

That bid won’t come without competition though, with Newcastle still holding an interest in the player after having two bids turned down by Leicester for him in the summer.

However, it now seems that Spurs may be in a better position to sign Maddison this summer, as Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT.

“Tottenham have always had a long-standing interest. We now have to understand who their new sporting director and manager are, but they’re ones to watch over the summer.

“And I think that the concern for Newcastle may just be that Maddison may have his head turned by London and that might give Tottenham or another suitor an opportunity and advantage, but Newcastle will be there, for sure.”

Even if Leicester survive the drop this season, Maddison will still likely be on the move with his contract expiring in 2024 and whoever gets him will have themselves a very talented player who will be desperate to test himself in European competition next season.