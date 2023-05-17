Youri Tielemans will reportedly definitely be leaving Leicester City this summer, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that there are no doubts over the Belgian midfielder’s future.

The Foxes ace is nearing the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of clubs interested in snapping him up on a free transfer.

Tielemans has had a fine career with Leicester, and it’s unsurprising to see Football Insider recently link him as a target for the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle.

The good news for those clubs is that it looks almost certain that Tielemans will be leaving Leicester this summer, with that decision apparently made some time ago, according to Romano in the tweet below…

Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester as free agent, no doubts since last summer; understand has not agreed terms with any club yet. ??? There are multiple proposals on the table but Youri is focused on final games then he will assess his options and decide next club. pic.twitter.com/IIqw63SNKv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

Arsenal could do with bringing in signings in midfield as they’ve relied on a lot on ageing players like Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho this season, while Newcastle will surely want to keep on strengthening both the quality and the depth of their squad as they look likely to be in the Champions League next season.

Despite Leicester’s struggles this season, Tielemans is a fine player who is surely good enough to be playing for a top four side, or elsewhere among the biggest teams in Europe.