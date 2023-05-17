Tottenham among Premier League clubs interested in £100,000-a-week Southampton star

Premier League clubs every year look to pick up the relegated talent from the league and this summer there are some very good players on the way down to the Championship.

The only team that have been confirmed as relegated so far is Southampton and their captain James Ward-Prowse has many suitors lining up to take him away from St. Mary’s.

According to Todofichajes, Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham have all shown interest in the midfielder and could make a move during the upcoming transfer window.

However, a deal could be expensive as the Englishman has a contract at Southampton until 2026.

Ward-Prowse has a weekly salary of £100,000, states the report, and that could prove expensive for the Saints being in the Championship. Therefore, Southampton may need to sell the 28-year-old and the money they receive could help them rebuild for a return to the Premier League.

According to Todofichajes, Aston Villa saw an offer of £25m rejected last year and the fee needed to sign Ward-Prowse this summer is unknown, but it will certainly be above the figure mentioned above.