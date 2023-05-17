Tottenham have scheduled talks with potential new manager this week

Things could be starting to move quite quickly for Tottenham Hotspur in their search for a new manager.
Daniel Levy will understand that he can’t get another managerial appointment wrong after the debacle at the club following the mutual parting of the ways with Antonio Conte.
The north Londoners have seemingly gone from one disaster to another and above all else they now need some stability and direction from the bench.
Ryan Mason is putting in a shift as caretaker, but is likely to be overlooked at this point, and Levy is likely to also be aware that he can’t have another situation as befell the club when hiring Nuno Espírito Santo.
To that end, according to London World, Spurs have scheduled talks this week with the representatives of a manager they’d like to speak to, one assumes with a view to him taking over first-team duties.
That man is Arne Slot who has overseen an incredible 2022/23 season with Feyenoord. The Dutch giants have only lost one of their 32 Eredivisie matches are eight points ahead of nearest rivals, PSV Eindhoven, according to Sky Sports, and have already wrapped up the title.
London World note that Slot has a dream to manage in the Premier League and that may trump any new offer that the Feyenoord board bring to the table.
If the north Londoners can agree a package with the Dutchman, he’d surely be a popular appointment at White Hart Lane and can hopefully bring back the glory days that have been missing for far too long.
