Transfer news: Arsenal set for Rice talks, Tielemans 100% leaving Leicester, plus Liverpool & Man Utd updates

AC Milan

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini: “Rafael Leao will sign a new deal very soon, it’s 100% guaranteed. Final details will be completed in some days.”

Leao has already signed a new deal valid until June 2028.

Arsenal

Granit Xhaka is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. There will be no negotiations over a new deal as both parties plan to part ways in June. Bayer Leverkusen are now in very advanced talks to sign him for a €15m fee. Personal terms are almost agreed over a four-year deal running until June 2027.

The reality is that negotiations between Xhaka and Arsenal never really got started, and now the idea is clear, to part ways at the end of the season. German clubs like to do their business fast, not in August, and Leverkusen are now in advanced talks over Xhaka, having already confirmed a deal for Alejandro Grimaldo. It’s a good opportunity for Xhaka to get a long-term contract and to be a leader of the Leverkusen project.

Arsenal look set to have a big summer, and are following a number of defenders such as Mohamed Simakan and Edmond Tapsoba. And with Xhaka leaving, they are also working on signing a midfielder. Declan Rice has always been a top target and he remains their priority. There have been conversations between Arsenal and Rice, while Mikel Arteta and Edu were already discussing him internally back in January. Arsenal now plan to prepare an official bid for the West Ham star in the next few weeks, but this won’t be easy because the Hammers are focusing on the Europa Conference League. It’s not imminent, because West Ham don’t want to negotiate until June, but it’s been clear since last summer that Rice would not sign a new deal with his current club. Arsenal will be there, it’s their priority, they want to try to bid for him soon.

Arsenal won’t be alone in pursuing Rice, because there’s also interest from Chelsea, while Manchester United also need a new midfielder and are keeping an eye on the situation.

Huge news for United States confirmed yesterday: Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has finally decided to represent USMNT — he will switch allegiance to USA. Balogun took his time but the decision has been made. Despite 13 appearances and seven goals with England Under-21s, the 21-year-old, who was born in New York, will no longer represent England and will make himself available for the USA.

Arsenal could join Barcelona in the race to sign Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer (Sport Bild)

Barcelona

Pedri on Lionel Messi‘s return to Barcelona: “I see rumours on Messi everywhere… but well, I’d really like Leo’s return to Barca. Of course it depends on the club and on Leo, but… I hope that it will happen.”

Official: Jordi Cruyff will step down as sporting director of Barcelona at the end of the season.

Barcelona are now closing in on deal to appoint Deco as new director of the club after Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff left the club. Talks are very advanced and Deco has already accepted 90% of the details of the agreement; waiting to fix situation with his agency.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth now confirm permanent signing of Hamed Traore from Serie A side Sassuolo. Deal completed for €30m fee add ons included — Traore is now contracted to the Cherries until June 2028.

Brentford

Mark Flekken will replace David Raya this summer. The deal is set to be completed; Brentford are prepared to seal agreement on personal terms on five year contract. Brentford will trigger €13m release clause from Freiburg at the end of the season.

Chelsea

Chelsea remain interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, but Arsenal are hoping to make a bid for him in the coming weeks. The complication for now is that West Ham don’t want to negotiate yet, they prefer to wait until June so that they can focus on the Europa Conference League.

Inter Milan

It’s just a matter of time for the official announcement of Hakan Calhanoglu’s new contract at Inter. New deal will be valid until June 2027, official soon — as reported in March.

Juventus

Alex Sandro is set to extend his contract at Juventus until June 2024 — one more season as clause has been activated. The objectives/appearances have been completed and the extension is gonna be official soon.

Leicester City

Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester as free agent, there have been no doubts on this since last summer. There are multiple proposals on the table but nothing agreed yet. The Belgian midfielder is fully focused on the final games of the season then he will assess his options and decide his next club.

Liverpool

Liverpool feel positive following Alexis Mac Allister transfer talks on the player side, with the Brighton and Argentina midfielder emerging as one of the Reds’ top targets in that position, while Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch are also liked at Anfield.

