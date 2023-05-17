UEFA release controversial tweet confirming that the Champions League final will be between Real Madrid and Inter Milan

Champions League
Posted by

Eyebrows have been raised among football fans after UEFA tweeted out earlier that the Champions League Final will be between Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

The tweet from UEFA has come out just two hours before Manchester City and Real Madrid kick-off their semi-final second leg at the Etihad.

Inter Milan confirmed their place in the Istanbul final which is set to take place on June 10th, after they beat fierce rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate at San Siro last night.

UEFA’s tweet suggests that Real have also reached the final, with comments underneath it claiming that the competition is officially rigged.

City are aiming to reach the second Champions League final in their history, while Real Madrid could reach the promised land for the 18th time in their 121-year existence.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist claims Man Utd summer signing deserves significant wage increase
Liverpool announce that four players will leave Anfield this summer
Real Madrid team news: Ancelotti benches Rudiger in must win Champions League semi at Man City

With the fiery first leg between the pair last week finishing 1-1, football fans were left to ponder about who will reach the final but after seeing UEFA’s tweet, everyone will be expecting to see Los Blancos take victory this evening and if that does happen, questions will certainly be asked of the competition’s integrity.

More Stories Champions League UEFA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.