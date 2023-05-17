Eyebrows have been raised among football fans after UEFA tweeted out earlier that the Champions League Final will be between Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

The tweet from UEFA has come out just two hours before Manchester City and Real Madrid kick-off their semi-final second leg at the Etihad.

Inter Milan confirmed their place in the Istanbul final which is set to take place on June 10th, after they beat fierce rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate at San Siro last night.

UEFA’s tweet suggests that Real have also reached the final, with comments underneath it claiming that the competition is officially rigged.

The finalists are confirmed and the scene is set. Answer 5 questions correctly for the chance to head to Istanbul! — UEFA (@UEFA) May 17, 2023

City are aiming to reach the second Champions League final in their history, while Real Madrid could reach the promised land for the 18th time in their 121-year existence.

With the fiery first leg between the pair last week finishing 1-1, football fans were left to ponder about who will reach the final but after seeing UEFA’s tweet, everyone will be expecting to see Los Blancos take victory this evening and if that does happen, questions will certainly be asked of the competition’s integrity.