(Video) Bernardo Silva fires Manchester City in front against Real Madrid

Manchester City
Posted by

Watch Bernardo Silva fire Manchester City in front vs Real Madrid in what has been a superb start from the English side.

City have had 80% possession so far and nine shots to Real’s zero, and their dominant start has been rewarded with a great goal from Bernardo Silva.

Kevin de Bruyne picked up the ball in space 20 yards out from goal, slipping in an unmarked Silva in the box and he hit a fierce strike in at the near post to leave Thibaut Courtois helpless.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea running the rule over striker with 22 goals in 21 games
Liverpool journalist lists the seven midfielders the Reds are monitoring ahead of the summer
Journalist thinks £33million Chelsea summer signing regrets move to club

If the game continues like this, City could romp their way to Istanbul, so Real need answers, and quickly.

More Stories Bernardo Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.