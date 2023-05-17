(Video) Bernardo Silva fires Manchester City in front against Real Madrid

Watch Bernardo Silva fire Manchester City in front vs Real Madrid in what has been a superb start from the English side.

City have had 80% possession so far and nine shots to Real’s zero, and their dominant start has been rewarded with a great goal from Bernardo Silva.

Kevin de Bruyne picked up the ball in space 20 yards out from goal, slipping in an unmarked Silva in the box and he hit a fierce strike in at the near post to leave Thibaut Courtois helpless.

If the game continues like this, City could romp their way to Istanbul, so Real need answers, and quickly.