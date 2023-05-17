(Video) Bernardo Silva makes it 2-0 to Manchester City against Real Madrid

Watch Bernardo Silva head home from close range so put Manchester City in a commanding position against Real Madrid at the Etihad.

Is that game, set and match? It’s certainly looking that way, as City have breached the Real Madrid defence yet again with Silva at the double.

Ilkay Gundogan drove in towards the six-yard box, hitting a shot that cannoned up off the heel of Eder Militao and towards Silva, who had the simple task of nodding home from 11 yards.

The 14-time Champions League winners are in huge trouble now. Carlo, what have you got in response?

