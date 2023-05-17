Video: Former Man United star Patrice Evra turns up at Man City in a red suit

You can always rely on Patrice Evra for a laugh, and the former Man United star had the gall to turn up at Man City’s Etihad Stadium in a red suit.

Former United colleague, Rio Ferdinand, took to Twitter whilst in his dressing room ahead of punditry duties, and couldn’t resist bringing the Frenchman into shot and remarking on the colour of his clothing choice.

Gianfranco Zola also made an appearance in the short video which showed everyone in good spirits ahead of what’s expected to be a fantastic Champions League semi-final, second-leg.