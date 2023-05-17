(Video) Julian Alvarez scores City’s fourth in runaway victory vs Real Madrid

Manchester City
Watch Julian Alvarez come on and score with virtually his first touch of the game for Manchester City to put the nail in Real Madrid’s coffin.

It’s been a 10/10 performance from Pep Guardiola’s side and Alvarez has capped it off with a simple finish to make it 4-0 to City on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

The goal came straight from the subs bench as Phil Foden played a sneaky reverse pass in behind the Real defence as Alvarez crept in behind their backline, before taking a touch and slotting past Courtois.

There aren’t many words to describe that performance from City, other than… wow.

