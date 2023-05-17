(Video) Manuel Akanji heads home for Manchester City to secure win vs Real Madrid

Watch Manuel Akanji head home via a slight deflection to all but end Real Madrid’s chances of a semi-final comeback at the Etihad.

When you’re 2-0 down, anything is possible but Real’s hopes have now been dashed, as Akanji has headed home City’s third goal on the night to put them 4-1 up on aggregate against the Champions League holders.

Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick from the left was swung in towards the six-yard box and Akanji rose highest to flick a header home which deflected off Eder Militao.

A complete performance from Pep Guardiola’s side and the way they’ve played tonight, you wouldn’t bet against them to win the whole thing in June.

