Watch Manuel Akanji head home via a slight deflection to all but end Real Madrid’s chances of a semi-final comeback at the Etihad.

When you’re 2-0 down, anything is possible but Real’s hopes have now been dashed, as Akanji has headed home City’s third goal on the night to put them 4-1 up on aggregate against the Champions League holders.

Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick from the left was swung in towards the six-yard box and Akanji rose highest to flick a header home which deflected off Eder Militao.

GOAL | Manchester City 3-0 Real Madrid | Akanjipic.twitter.com/jurDCWLZHM — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 17, 2023

A complete performance from Pep Guardiola’s side and the way they’ve played tonight, you wouldn’t bet against them to win the whole thing in June.