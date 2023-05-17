Video: Thibaut Courtois denies Haaland with save-of-the-season contender

Man City have destroyed Real Madrid in the opening part of their Champions League clash with the away side having Thibaut Courtois to thank for keeping them in the game.

The Belgian made a big save from the Man City striker earlier in the match but the second was even better.

As Haaland tried to send a header back from where it came from, Courtois stretched wide and made a save-of-the-season contender.

Bernardo Silva would go on to break the deadlock but Real Madrid can be thankful it is not worse.

Brilliant save from Thibaut Courtois!! The Belgian keeper has already kept Erling Haaland at bay twice tonight!!