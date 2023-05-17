West Ham confirm timely return for duo ahead of Alkmaar test

Thursday night will see a season defining game for West Ham United as they take on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.

The east Londoners are just 90 minutes away from the final against either Fiorentina or Basel if they can overcome the Dutch side in the second leg of their semi-final.

At the London Stadium a week ago, the Hammers made life difficult for themselves by going behind, however, they deserve great credit for turning the tie around and giving themselves a 2-1 lead.

The hard work is still to be done but Moyes will be buoyed by the return of two of his players.

According to the official West Ham website, top scorer this season (per BBC Sport) Michail Antonio returns after being rested for the match against Brentford at the weekend.

He’s joined in the squad by Vladimir Coufal who has missed the last three games with a hamstring concern.

The experience of both players is bound to be a real plus point for Moyes and even if neither are able to complete the full 90 minutes, they will surely be able to play their part in what is a must-win game.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Bernardo Silva makes it 2-0 to Manchester City against Real Madrid Video: Thibaut Courtois denies Haaland with save-of-the-season contender (Video) Bernardo Silva fires Manchester City in front against Real Madrid

With Declan Rice expected to leave the club at the end of this season, his potential final game for the club could be one where he lifts the title and helps the Hammers back into the Europa League.

All will need to be at their very best, however, to overcome a side that have only conceded more than one goal in a game once (in the first leg) in the past six games per WhoScored.