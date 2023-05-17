West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has given his reaction to Chelsea’s decision to appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

The 33-year-old was surprised that Pochettino’s old club Tottenham Hotspur didn’t go in for him as they’re currently searching for a new manager.

Speaking to fellow co-hosts Rickie Haywood-Williams and Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio had his say on the situation.

He stated, “So boys, I did not see this coming whatsoever. I obviously thought Poch [Pochettino] would have gone back to Spurs.

“But he hasn’t he’s going to Chelsea.”

Considering that a number of candidates for the Tottenham job appear to be out of the running, the decision to not act and go in for their former boss looks like a mistake at the moment.

Pochettino knows the club very well and there’s still a number of players that are still there including the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Eric Dier.

Spurs seem to be a club in the middle of a real rut, so who they appoint as their new manager is likely to be a make-or-break decision for their league standing next season.