West Ham’s David Moyes could give Leeds United relegation battle boost

The Premier League relegation battle is really hotting up now, and West Ham manager, David Moyes, could inadvertently give Leeds United a boost in their attempts to stay in the English top-flight.

The Hammers are within touching distance of the Europa Conference League final and, if they can get a draw or win against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night, the east Londoners will face either Fiorentina or Basel in the showpiece.

With automatic entry into next season’s Europa League up for grabs, winning the ‘inferior’ of the three European titles isn’t for turning your nose up at.

It’s certain that Moyes and his charges will be doing everything they can to make the final and, if they succeed in their mission, when Leeds come to the London Stadium for their Premier League fixture on Sunday, they could expect to see a very different line-up than usual.

Hammers News suggest that the Scot will make wholesale changes to his line-up against the Elland Road outfit, given that he’ll want his major stars to be kept fresh for the final.

Everton and Nottingham Forest might not be too enamoured by the prospect mind, particularly as they’re still bogged down in the relegation mire at present.

Both Sean Dyche and Steve Cooper might be praying for a home win in order that the Hammers have to play with their strongest squad which is arguably stronger than the Leeds XI and might keep them down in second from bottom of the table.