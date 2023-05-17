Pundit Simon Jordan can’t see why Ilkay Gundogan would want to leave Manchester City this summer, with the quality they have inside and out at the football club.

There’s been talk that Gundogan will leave City at the end of the season. 90Min.com have previously reported that Barcelona are confident that they can sign the German midfielder.

Speaking to TalkSport’s One 2 One, Jordan gave his take as to why the 32-year-old should stay at the Etihad beyond this season.

He stated, “They’ve got the best coach, they’ve got a remarkable brand of football. They’ve got the best centre forward, they’ve got great players all over the pitch. They’ve got plenty of money, they’ve got lots of ambition. So all of those ingredients mean that Man City don’t have to do anything besides give people the opportunity to perhaps stay in that environment.

“And if you’re Gundogan unless you want to go somewhere else because that’s where your heart is. Why would you want to leave Man City? Of course, unless they make you a derisory offer. I’m not entirely sure that rivalry and Man City’s pay structure, go in the same sentence, but we’ll see.”

The German has been on fire for Man City recently and scored a brace against Everton this past weekend. Many of their supporters hope he’ll be able to deliver some magic tonight in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

He’s always been so reliable and consistent for Pep Guardiola’s side and with him hitting such a rich run of form it would be unfortunate to see him go.

However, Guardiola has been able to find solutions when his top players leave. One major example is Erling Haaland, who has filled the shoes of former strikerSergio Aguero fantastically this season.