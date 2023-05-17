Arsenal given chance to seal transfer of versatile star following recent agent change

Arsenal could reportedly get the chance to seal the transfer of PSV midfield wonderkid Xavi Simons this summer.

The 20-year-old has long been considered a top talent ever since his days at Barcelona as a youngster, and his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain in order to play more first-team football at PSV has proven a smart move.

Simons could now be on the move again, according to the Daily Mirror, who claim he recently changed agents, meaning he’s now represented by Doubled, who have links with Arsenal.

The Dutchman has an impressive record of 16 goals and 8 assists in the Eredivisie this season, and has played a variety of attacking midfield roles, both centrally and out wide.

Simons could surely have an important role to play at Arsenal, who would perhaps benefit from having another goal threat from midfield in their side.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have done well to get into double figures this term, so Simons seems a similar type of player who could give Mikel Arteta more options to rotate in that area of the pitch.