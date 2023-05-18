25 goals & 10 assists this season: Chelsea target open to Premier League move

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez in recent weeks.

The Inter Milan striker has been in splendid form for the Italian club this season and he has helped them reach the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Martinez has 25 goals and 10 assists across all competitions and he could prove to be a quality signing for Chelsea.

The Blues are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and they have failed to find the back of the net consistently. Signing someone like Martinez could transform them in the final third.

The 25-year-old Argentine international is more than just a goal scorer and his overall play would add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack.

According to a report from Football Insider, the striker will cost £70 million and he is willing to leave Inter Milan this summer if there is a right opportunity ahead of him.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player to move to Stamford Bridge.

Martinez being open to a potential move this summer will come as a huge boost for Chelsea who will certainly be encouraged by the situation.

Chelsea have spent around €600 million on new signings since the takeover but they are still lacking a reliable goalscorer. There is no doubt that Chelsea have the financial muscle to pay the reported £70 million asking price this summer.

If they can convince the Argentine international to join them, Inter Milan could be forced to listen to offers for the player.

Martinez has recently won the World Cup with his country and he will be hoping to challenge for the major trophies at club level now.

He has already proven himself in Italian football helping Inter Milan win the league title and the opportunity to showcase his abilities in the Premier League will be an attractive option for him.