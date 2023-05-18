Arsenal have announced that Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new long-term contract at the North London club with the goalkeeper over the moon to continue “living the dream” at the Emirates.

The news broke on Thursday night that the England international will remain at the Emirates until 2026 and the 25-year-old admitted to be delighted to continue with the Premier League giants.

Speaking to Arsenal’s media team, the goalkeeper expressed his pride having received a new contract and stated that he is looking forward to the future with the current squad.

“It’s a huge amount of pride, it’s something you work for. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been at the club for a month or for four years, you always want to get the next one and push on with the team,” Ramsdale stated.

“To get it after two years, I’m buzzing. It just means I can concentrate and keep my head down, and hopefully after a few more years I’ll get another one and carry on living the dream at the football club.”

Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United back in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to make 76 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

The move has seen the 25-year-old kick on as a goalkeeper and the shot-stopper has become a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Speaking about Ramsdale’s new contract, the Arsenal boss told Arsenal’s media team that he is delighted to have the Englishman around for a few more years.

Arteta said: “We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract. The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

“It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”