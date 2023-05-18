Possible boost for Arsenal as Manchester City may face key transfer dilemma

Arsenal may reportedly have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo this summer.

The Portugal international, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, faces an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium after losing his place earlier this season and failing to make much of an impact in his time at the Allianz Arena.

According to the Evening Standard, Cancelo could leave Man City this summer and the club may have to face losing him to a Premier League rival like Arsenal as they did with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last year.

The report explains that the main suitors in for those players before they moved to Arsenal were also Premier League clubs, who currently have the most money and therefore represent the most likely buyers.

Arsenal fans will hope this can put them in a strong position for Cancelo as the 28-year-old is a superb talent on his day and looks like he’d be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side’s needs.

Cancelo would be a more attack-minded option than Ben White at right-back, and can also fill in on the left, which would be handy as Kieran Tierney is wanted by Newcastle, as noted in the Standard’s report.