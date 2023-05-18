Arsenal linked with an ambitious move for 25-goal South American forward

Arsenal are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and they have identified Lautaro Martinez as a potential target.

The 25-year-old recently won the World Cup with Argentina and he has been in spectacular form for Inter Milan as well.

Martinez has 25 goals at 10 assists across all competitions and he would be a sensational acquisition for Arsenal.

According to a report from Inter Live, the Gunners are keen on securing his services in the coming months.

It is no secret that Arsenal will have to bring in more depth to the attack. Gabriel Jesus is currently the only reliable striker at the club right now. Martinez could form a quality partnership with the Brazilian international.

Just like Jesus, Martinez is more than just a goal scorer and his overall footballing ability will improve Arsenal immensely in the final third.

The 25-year-old Argentine international is entering his peak years and this could be the right time for him to move to the Premier League. The Argentine star certainly has the technical ability and the talent to play in the Premier League and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently fighting for the league title with Manchester City and they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Arsenal need the right reinforcements in order to continue challenging for major trophies and someone like Martinez could galvanise the squad with his arrival.

The 25-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class player and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can get a deal done.