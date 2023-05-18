Exclusive: Arsenal set to rival European heavyweights for German midfielder

Arsenal are one of a handful of European clubs interested in signing SC Freiburg midfielder Noah Darvich.

Darvich, 16, is one of Germany’s most highly-rated young stars. The attacking midfielder is currently part of SC Freiburg’s youth squad, but dazzling performances for Germany’s under-17s, including in the ongoing European Championship, have seen his stock rise.

Opening the scoring for his country on Wednesday against Portugal, Darvich’s performance helped guide the national team to a resounding four-nil victory.

Domestically, the talented teenager is expected to make the step up before too long, and consequently, with his bursting potential clear for all to see, our sources have confirmed there are a number of top European clubs, including Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, chasing the youngster’s signature.

Along with Arsenal, CaughtOffside understands that Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and at least one other Premier League club, are all monitoring the player’s situation closely. Although Paris Saint-Germain recently held talks with the youngster’s agents a final decision on his future has yet to be made.

Operating as a left-footed, hybrid attacker, who can drift in from the right, as well as play the number 10’s role, Darvich, who has just 12 months left on his deal, possesses incredible technical ability both in and around the box. The 16-year-old is viewed as a player who would seamlessly fit into most free-flowing tactical plans – particularly Arteta’s.

Although SC Freiburg would like to retain the young German, the club accepts it may be difficult due to other clubs’ mounting interest, as well as top European Championship displays which will only see his profile increase further.