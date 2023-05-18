“Final details” – Arsenal star expected to sign new contract “very soon”

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Bukayo Saka’s new Arsenal contract will be officially announced in the coming weeks, while a new deal should also be done for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale very soon.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season, and is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young talents in world football right now after becoming a focal point in the Gunners’ first-team since rising up from their academy.

See below as Romano confirms this positive Arsenal news for Gooners after a difficult few weeks in which their promising title challenge has fallen apart, with Manchester City now surely set to lift the trophy, though with signs of a promising future ahead at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will announce Bukayo Saka’s new deal in the next weeks — all done and agreed since February, documents ready. It will be valid until 2028. ??? #AFC Final details being sorted with Aaron Ramsdale as he’s gonna sign new deal very soon. pic.twitter.com/XCpWCTeu0u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023

Ramsdale is another key part of this Arsenal squad, with the 25-year-old going from strength to strength since he joined the club, fighting off initial competition from Bernd Leno to become the clear first choice number one in goal.

If AFC can keep these two players for the long run, then there’s surely no limit to what they can achieve in the next couple of years.