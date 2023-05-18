Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka reportedly now looks almost certain to complete his transfer to Bayer Leverkusen imminently.

The Switzerland international has been a star performer for the Gunners this season, but at the age of 30, it perhaps makes sense for Mikel Arteta to look for younger players to replace him.

The links to Declan Rice make sense, with the 24-year-old heavily linked as Arsenal’s top target by the Telegraph and others, and it could be that that big-money move will partly be funded by Xhaka’s departure.

According to Kicker, it now looks like Xhaka’s move to Leverkusen can basically be considered a done deal, and could be officially signed by the weekend.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed to see Xhaka leave after such a great season, but if it helps sign a top class replacement like Rice, then it might end up being the best for all involved.

Arteta is building something very promising at the Emirates Stadium, and getting a younger talent like Rice to play Xhaka’s role next season could be perfect to help take this team up a level.